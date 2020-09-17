Hancock County Road Department to Replace a Bridge

The Hancock County Road Department is moving forward with a bridge replacement project on Grant Avenue. The department will be putting in a new culvert bridge located at the corner of 130th and Grant Avenue. Hancock County Engineer Jeremy Purvis described the changeover in classifications of bridges.

The work is expected to take around 20 days with the weather cooperating. The project area is about 1300 feet and any traffic will be diverted to the next accessible roadway. Those who may take this route should seek and alternate route while the work is being completed.