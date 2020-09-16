Trailer Rally Coming to Crystal Lake

The 4th Annual Vintage Forester Travel Trailer Rally will be held this weekend at Crystal Lake Park. Marlen Hanson was a long time employee at Winnebago Industries in Forest City and says the idea for this get together was hatched a few years ago.

Hanson was on the line at the time Forester Travel Trailers were being produced.

Rally goers will have an opportunity to see where the Forester was built.

Hanson estimates 40 of the Forester units will be in Crystal Lake on Saturday and he indicated that there will be time for the public to tour the units.