Standoff Ends with Officer Hit and Suspect Arrrested

On September 15, 2020, at about 2:00 PM, the Wright County Sheriff‘s Office conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 17 at 10th St NW in Eagle Grove, Iowa. A deputy suspected the vehicle was the suspect vehicle from a disturbance in Goldfield, Iowa that the deputy was responding to.

The deputy identified the driver as Sean McMillan, age 31, of Fort Dodge, Iowa. The deputy determined McMillian was driving while barred, was in possession of a handgun as a felon, and was a suspect in the disturbance call. McMillian was placed under arrest, handcuffed, and placed in the front seat of the squad car. While the deputy was dealing with the passenger in the vehicle, McMillin jumped the console of the squad car, drove at and hit the deputy. The officer fired one round at McMillan.

McMillan abandoned the deputies vehicle a short distance later and fled on foot. McMillan was later arrested at 309 S. Cadwell in Eagle Grove, Iowa without incident. McMillan has since been charged with Escape from Custody, a class D felony.

The deputy was transported to the hospital where he was treated and released.

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Eagle Grove Police Department, the Iowa State Patrol, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation