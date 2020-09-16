Kanawha Tackles Fifth and Main Road Repairs

The City of Kanawha is going forward with the long anticipated repairs to 5th and Main Streets. The intersection has been a problem for a number of years for those who are driving through town and for semi-trucks who are hauling to and from area plants according to Mayor Gloria Sobek.

The city had planned to repair the corner in years past, but the project became too expensive. They had also tried some temporary fixes to the intersection.

Mayor Sobek said that she made this project a priority when she entered office. Now the council is going forward with a $400,000 loan to finally fix the problem. Work on the intersection will begin later this year.