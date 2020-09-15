Waldorf Men’s Soccer Pauses Season For COVID-19, Will Start Again Next Month

Waldorf University has announced that it’s men’s soccer team will cancel three games due to COVID-19.

They canceled yesterday’s match with Dakota Wesleyan, tomorrow’s game with Northwestern, and a Sept. 19th match with Dordt.

“The University’s primary concern is and will continue to be, maintain a proactive approach in overcoming the possible spread of the COVID virus within the Waldorf University campus population and surrounding community,” the release from the university said.

Waldorf says three players have tested positive for COVID-19, and the team will be back in competition on October 3rd against Mount Marty.

“We are proud of our players for the steps they are taking in being transparent with any health concerns they may have,” said Waldorf University Director of Athletics Chad Gassman. “As a small university, we are in a prime position to continue competition in all sports with only minor inconveniences such as this. These decisions are never easy because we understand how hard these players work. Still, ultimately we must stay focused to allow regular competition to continue by occasionally stepping away from the field to ensure those players’ health.”

Waldorf has provided the opportunity for testing to all campus members.

Waldorf testing results

29 Positive Test Results

16 Recovered

13 Remain Active