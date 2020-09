Arlene Joy Endreland, age 94 died on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center in Lake Mills, Iowa.

Private funeral services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church, 3906 Bluebill Avenue, Joice, Iowa with Pastor Kevin Olson officiating.

Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery, Forest City, Iowa.

Mittelstadt Funeral Home in Lake Mills is assisting the family with arrangements.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

641-592-0221