Winnebago Board to Review Utility Permits

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning beginning at 9 am in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse. One of the first items to be discussed is a review of the current COVID-19 policies that are in place. The board continually reviews these as the situation remains fluid.

The board will look into utility permits which have been applied for by Alliant Energy. These deal with minor underground electrical work in various locations in the county.

A third pay estimate totaling $196,000 will be made to B & B Farm Drainage for their work on Drainage District 11’s Main Tile.

The board will set a precedent for future recovery of farm land from wetland property with a discussion on who will pay for the purchase of the wetland area. The county must first move the designation to another part of the state or county. Then the purchase will need to be made of the wetland to be converted over to farm land. The land is located in Drainage District 11.