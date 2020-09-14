Iowa High School Football Poll by Radio Iowa Week 4

Lastest Radio Iowa – Iowa High School Football Poll is out. Check below for KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal’s ballot.

Class 4A

1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Valley

2. Urbandale (3-0), LW #5 @ Indianola

3. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #1 vs #6 Waukee

4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #4 @ #1 Southeast Polk

5. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), LW #6 @ Dubuque Senior

6. Waukee (2-1), LW #7 @ #3 Dowling

7. Ankeny (2-1), LW #8 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson

8. Johnston (2-1), LW (X) @ Ankeny Centennial

9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle

10.Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #3 vs Dubuque Hempstead

Class 3A

1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 @ DSM Hoover

2. Harlan (3-0), LW #2 vs Denison-Schleswig

3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs Newton

4. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #4 @ Carroll

5. Davenport Assumption (3-0), LW #6 @ Central DeWitt

6. Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ Mount Pleasant

7. Grinnell (2-1), LW #8 vs Oskaloosa

8. Decorah (3-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East

9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 vs LeMars

10.Webster City (3-0) @ Humboldt

Class 2A

1. PCM (Monroe) (3-0), LW #1 @ Saydel

2. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington

3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 vs Unity Christian

4. Waukon (2-1), LW #4 vs Oelwein

5. Sioux Center (3-0), LW #6 @ MOC-Floyd Valley

6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW #7 @ Sheldon

7. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW (X) vs Vinton-Shellsburg

8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake

9. West Liberty (2-1), LW #5 @ Tipton

10. Monticello (2-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa (Sat)

Class 1A

1. OABCIG (3-0), LW #1 vs East Sac County

2. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #2 @ #10 Pocahontas Area

3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley

4. Underwood (3-0), LW #4 @ Treynor

5. Emmetsburg (3-0), LW #5 @ Sioux Central

6. Sigourney-Keota (3-0), LW #6 vs Van Buren

7. South Hamilton (3-0), LW (X) vs South Hardin

8. Pleasantville (3-0), LW (X) vs Central Decatur

9. Woodward-Granger (3-0), LW #10 vs Panorama

10.Pocahontas Area (3-0), LW (X) vs #2 South Central Calhoun

Class A

1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ Lynnville-Sully

2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #2 vs West Fork

3. Iowa City Regina (2-1), LW #3 vs Wapello

4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 vs East Buchanan

5. Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #5 vs Starmont

6. South Winneshiek (3-0), LW #6 vs Postville

7. Lisbon (3-0), LW #7 @ North Cedar

8. West Hancock (2-1), LW #8 vs St. Edmond

9. Logan-Magnolia (3-0), LW #10 @ Ridge View

10.MFL-Mar-Mac (2-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge

8-player

1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Central (Elkader)

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 @ West Bend-Mallard

3. Audubon (3-0), LW #3 @ Boyer Valley

4. Montezuma (3-0), LW #4 @ English Valleys

5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ East Union

6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 Idle

7. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #7 @ East Mills

8. Springville (3-0), LW #8 vs #10 Easton Valley

9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #9 vs Collins-Maxwell

10.Easton Valley (3-0), LW #10 @ #8 Springville

Zarren Egesdal’s Ballot

