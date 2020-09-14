Iowa High School Football Poll by Radio Iowa Week 4

September 14, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Iowa High School Football Poll by Radio Iowa Week 4

Lastest Radio Iowa – Iowa High School Football Poll is out. Check below for KIOW Sports Director Zarren Egesdal’s ballot.

Class 4A
1. Southeast Polk (3-0), LW #2 vs #4 Valley
2. Urbandale (3-0), LW #5 @ Indianola
3. Dowling Catholic (2-1), LW #1 vs #6 Waukee
4. WDM Valley (1-1), LW #4 @ #1 Southeast Polk
5. Cedar Rapids Washington (3-0), LW #6 @ Dubuque Senior
6. Waukee (2-1), LW #7 @ #3 Dowling
7. Ankeny (2-1), LW #8 @ C.B. Thomas Jefferson
8. Johnston (2-1), LW (X) @ Ankeny Centennial
9. Iowa City West (2-0), LW #9 Idle
10.Cedar Falls (2-1), LW #3 vs Dubuque Hempstead

Class 3A
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (3-0), LW #1 @ DSM Hoover
2. Harlan (3-0), LW #2 vs Denison-Schleswig
3. Cedar Rapids Xavier (3-0), LW #3 vs Newton
4. Lewis Central (3-0), LW #4 @ Carroll
5. Davenport Assumption (3-0), LW #6 @ Central DeWitt
6. Washington (3-0), LW #9 @ Mount Pleasant
7. Grinnell (2-1), LW #8 vs Oskaloosa
8. Decorah (3-0), LW (X) @ Waterloo East
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-1), LW #10 vs LeMars
10.Webster City (3-0) @ Humboldt

Class 2A
1. PCM (Monroe) (3-0), LW #1 @ Saydel
2. Williamsburg (3-0), LW #2 vs West Burlington
3. West Lyon (3-0), LW #3 vs Unity Christian
4. Waukon (2-1), LW #4 vs Oelwein
5. Sioux Center (3-0), LW #6 @ MOC-Floyd Valley
6. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (3-0), LW #7 @ Sheldon
7. Mount Vernon (3-0), LW (X) vs Vinton-Shellsburg
8. Estherville-Lincoln Central (3-0), LW (X) vs Spirit Lake
9. West Liberty (2-1), LW #5 @ Tipton
10. Monticello (2-0), LW #10 @ Maquoketa (Sat)

Class 1A
1. OABCIG (3-0), LW #1 vs East Sac County
2. South Central Calhoun (3-0), LW #2 @ #10 Pocahontas Area
3. Van Meter (3-0), LW #3 vs West Central Valley
4. Underwood (3-0), LW #4 @ Treynor
5. Emmetsburg (3-0), LW #5 @ Sioux Central
6. Sigourney-Keota (3-0), LW #6 vs Van Buren
7. South Hamilton (3-0), LW (X) vs South Hardin
8. Pleasantville (3-0), LW (X) vs Central Decatur
9. Woodward-Granger (3-0), LW #10 vs Panorama
10.Pocahontas Area (3-0), LW (X) vs #2 South Central Calhoun

Class A
1. Grundy Center (3-0), LW #1 @ Lynnville-Sully
2. Saint Ansgar (3-0), LW #2 vs West Fork
3. Iowa City Regina (2-1), LW #3 vs Wapello
4. Edgewood-Colesburg (3-0), LW #4 vs East Buchanan
5. Wapsie Valley (3-0), LW #5 vs Starmont
6. South Winneshiek (3-0), LW #6 vs Postville
7. Lisbon (3-0), LW #7 @ North Cedar
8. West Hancock (2-1), LW #8 vs St. Edmond
9. Logan-Magnolia (3-0), LW #10 @ Ridge View
10.MFL-Mar-Mac (2-1), LW #9 @ Clayton Ridge

8-player
1. Don Bosco (2-0), LW #1 vs Central (Elkader)
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (2-0), LW #2 @ West Bend-Mallard
3. Audubon (3-0), LW #3 @ Boyer Valley
4. Montezuma (3-0), LW #4 @ English Valleys
5. Fremont-Mills (3-0), LW #5 @ East Union
6. Newell-Fonda (3-0), LW #6 Idle
7. CAM (Anita) (3-0), LW #7 @ East Mills
8. Springville (3-0), LW #8 vs #10 Easton Valley
9. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (3-0), LW #9 vs Collins-Maxwell
10.Easton Valley (3-0), LW #10 @ #8 Springville

Zarren Egesdal’s Ballot

 

8 man
  1. Don Dosco
  2. Remsen, St. Mary’s
  3. Audubon
  4. Montezuma
  5. Fremont-Mills
  6. CAM
  7. Newell-Fonda
  8. Springville
  9. Gladbrook -Reinebck
  10. Easton Valley
Class A
  1. Grundy Center
  2. Iowa City Regina
  3. Saint Ansgar
  4. Wapsie Valley
  5. Edgewood-Colesburg
  6. South Winneshiek
  7. Lisbon
  8. West Hancock
  9. Logan-Magnolia
  10. Fort Dodge St. Edmonds
Class 1A
  1. OABCIG
  2. South Central Calhoun
  3. Van Meter
  4. Underwood
  5. Emmetsburg
  6. Sigourney-Keota
  7. Woodward-Granger
  8. South Hamilton
  9. Southeast Valley
  10. Pleasantville
Class 2A
  1. PCM
  2. West Lyon
  3. Williamsburg
  4. Waukon
  5. Sioux Center
  6. Central Lyon George Little Rock
  7. West Liberty
  8. Iowa Falls
  9. Monticello
  10. Unity Christian
3A
  1. Dallas Center-Grimes
  2. Harlan
  3. Lewis Central
  4. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  5. Davenport Assumption
  6. Grinnell
  7. Washington
  8. Glenwood
  9. West Delaware
  10. Sergeant Bluff Luton
4A
  1. Southeast Polk
  2. West Des Moines Valley
  3. West Des Moines Dowling
  4. Urbandale
  5. Cedar Rapids Washinton
  6. Waukee
  7. Cedar Falls
  8. Ankeny
  9. Iowa City West
  10. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

ADVERTISEMENT