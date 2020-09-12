Unemployment Claims Fall in Iowa

The number of initial claims in Iowa, filed between Sunday, Aug. 30, and Saturday, Sept. 5, was 5,689. There were 5,077 initial claims by individuals who work and live in Iowa, and 612 claims by individuals who work in Iowa and live in another state. The number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for Aug. 30 – Sept. 5 was 71,644, a decrease of 4,233 from the previous week.

The U.S. Department of Labor adjusted last week’s initial claim number down to 5,914 (a decrease of 463) and continuing claims to 75,877 (a decrease of 955 for a total decrease of 1,418). Iowa Workforce Development relies upon the weekly data released by the U.S. Department of Labor to report its numbers and as such, adopts the revisions to the previously published data.

Unemployment insurance benefit payments totaled $20,169,684.43 for the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5. The following industries had the most claims:

Manufacturing (1,311)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (682)

Accommodation & Food Services (565)

Health Care & Social Assistance (490)

Construction (385)

A total of $4,502,400 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits was paid during the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2020 which were retroactive payments as the program ended July 25, 2020. Since April 4, 2020, a total of $1,597,613,743 in FPUC benefits has been paid.

A total of $4,214,260 was paid in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits during the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2020.

A total of $4,980,813.36 in benefits has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits for the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2020. Since May 27, 2020, a total of $61,596,873.19 in PEUC benefits have been paid.

A total of $1,006,048.62 in benefits has been paid in State Extended Benefits for the week of Aug. 30 – Sept. 5, 2020. Since July 21, 2020, a total of $5,495,277.40 in Extended Benefits have been paid.

FEMA and USDOL have informed Iowa that the “Lost Wages Assistance” program has ended. Iowans whose unemployment is the result of the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in benefits each week, will qualify for up to a maximum of six weeks of $300 in additional weekly benefits. Iowans should receive the payments they are eligible for in the next 10-14 business days. More information can be found here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ lost-wages-assistance.

Individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits may be eligible for State Extended Benefits (EB) announced in June. Claimants should continue to file weekly claims so that their claims can be reviewed to determine eligibility for State EB. These benefits may provide eligible claimants up to an additional 13 weeks of unemployment benefits. Not everyone who qualified for PEUC will be eligible for State EB. More information is available here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ state-extended-benefits

IWD has reinstated the work search requirement. Those who will be required to begin work searches will be notified by IWD. We have also posted updates on our website regarding this requirement. There are currently over 59,000 job openings at https://www.iowaworks.gov. Not all claimants will be required to begin work searches, including for example, those who are receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits due to a medical condition or lack of childcare.

IowaWORKS centers and satellite offices are providing limited in-person services to assist customers with work search activities. Basic services include assistance with job searches, applications, resume preparation and other services to help Iowans with their employment needs. Individuals should telephone their local office first to schedule an appointment as walk- in services may be limited in order to follow social distancing recommendations. Workshops and classes will not be offered at this time. Customers with questions regarding unemployment insurance benefits should continue to contact the IWD call center at 1-866-239-0843 or email uiclaimshelp@iwd.iowa.gov to obtain information about their claims.

Employers are required to notify their employees about Unemployment Insurance (UI) benefits in accordance with Iowa Administrative Code Section 871-22.19. The requirement ensures that workers are aware of the benefits they may be eligible for if they become unemployed or experience a reduction in hours.

Employees and employers who have questions regarding returning to work should review the Frequently Asked Questions for each group on our website. Assistance for employers can be found here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ sites/search. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ files/content-files/FAQs% 20Employers%2009.3.20.pdf

Employees can find assistance here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ sites/search. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ files/content-files/FAQs% 20Workers%2009.3.20.pdf

For more information on the total data for this week’s unemployment claims, please visit https://www.iowalmi.gov/ unemployment-insurance- statistics