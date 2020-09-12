Forest City Schools Offer Free Lunches Beginning Monday

Following a recent announcement by the Belmond-Klemme Community Schools, The Forest City Community School District will now offer free breakfast and lunches for their students through the end of the year or when funds run out. The USDA Extended a waiver that allows the opportunity for school districts to offer this. Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann was happy about the announcement.

Parents still need to fill out their students free or reduced meal application.

Parents or students with questions should contact the district office for further information.