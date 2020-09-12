Football Scores 9/11

September 12, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Football Scores 9/11

Forest City 15 Roland-Story 0

West Hancock 35 Bishop Garrigan 0

GHV 41 Cherokee 0

Janesville 54 North 16

Iowa Falls-Alden 16 Clear Lake 14

Lake Mills 34 North Butler 0

Spirit Lake 40 Algona 17

Saint Ansgar 42 Nashua-Plainfield 0

West Marshall 47 HD-CAL 12

Waterloo Columbus 24 Osage 6

Tripoli 50 Northwood-Kensett 6

West Fork 35 Newman Catholic 6

South Central Calhoun 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13

Webster City 8 Ballard 7

Humboldt 36 Boone 0

Pocahontas Area 63 Eagle Grove 14

Rockford 42 Riceville 32

