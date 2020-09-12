Football Scores 9/11

Forest City 15 Roland-Story 0
West Hancock 35 Bishop Garrigan 0
GHV 41 Cherokee 0
Janesville 54 North 16
Iowa Falls-Alden 16 Clear Lake 14
Lake Mills 34 North Butler 0
Spirit Lake 40 Algona 17
Saint Ansgar 42 Nashua-Plainfield 0
West Marshall 47 HD-CAL 12
Waterloo Columbus 24 Osage 6
Tripoli 50 Northwood-Kensett 6
West Fork 35 Newman Catholic 6
South Central Calhoun 49 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 13
Webster City 8 Ballard 7
Humboldt 36 Boone 0
Pocahontas Area 63 Eagle Grove 14
Rockford 42 Riceville 32