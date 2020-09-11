Kanawha Passes No Conceal Ordinance

The Kanawha City Council has gone forward with a proposed ordinance that would ban concealed weapons within city limits. This would aid local law enforcement by showing that a suspect is armed and potentially dangerous with an exposed weapon. Mayor Gloria Sobek stated that there has not been an incident in Kanawha like that.

City officials continue to look over old ordinances to see if improvements need to be made and the city council felt it was in the best interests to clarify this ordinance for law enforcement and public safety purposes.