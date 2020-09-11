Grandparents Day Parade in Britt is Sunday

After a successful Mothers Day Parade in Britt this year, organizers thought that a parade honoring grandparents would be just as important. Now the summit House in Britt is calling on all family members and friends to show their love and support on Sunday with a parade. Sandy Baade is the Activities Director at the Summit House in Britt explained.

The public is invited to participate in the event which is one of a kind in the area.

The event lines up at the West Hancock High School parking lot beginning at 1:45pm. It is open to the public.