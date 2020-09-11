Belmond-Klemme Community Schools Announce Free Meals

Belmond-Klemme School District recently received notification from the federal government that any school-age child will be able to receive free breakfast and lunch. This change will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020. This program is free for all enrolled students in the district, and no special registration is required.

This program has been extended through the end of the calendar year (December 31, 2020), or until federal funding runs out. The school will notify parents and families of students when they will be charged for a meal again.