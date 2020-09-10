Upmeyer Receives Prestigious Invitation

Former Iowa Speaker of the House Linda Upmeyer now has an additional responsibility, that of serving on an advisory board. Upmeyer was appointed to the Advisory Board of the Export-Import Bank.

According to Upmeyer, “The Export-Import Bank works to expand trade markets for American businesses across the globe. I was chosen to represent agriculture, which as we all know, is vital to Iowa, our economy, and our future. My hope is to increase opportunities for agricultural exports, and especially Iowa, to other countries so we can continue to feed and fuel the world!”

The EXIM Board of Directors unanimously approved the 2020-2021 EXIM Advisory Committee Members during an open session of the EXIM Board of Directors Meeting after the conclusion of an open nomination process, which was published in the Federal Register on July 7, 2020. The Advisory Committee will again be chaired by the Honorable Stevan Pearce, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives and New Mexico House of Representatives. Pearce also chaired the 2019-2020 EXIM Advisory Committee.

Chairman Reed also announced that EXIM Advisory Committee Chairman Stevan Pearce established a newly formed EXIM Subcommittee on Strategic Competition with the People’s Republic of China, or Chairman’s Council. The Chairman’s Council will advise the agency on how China is engaging in strategic competition against the United States, and how Beijing’s actions impact American interests and economic security.

Upmeyer continues to serve in the Iowa House of Representatives and says that she welcomes comments and suggestions from area constituents.