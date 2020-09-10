Ernst Supports More COVID Relief

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) supported the latest COVID-19 relief package today in the Senate, one that included her provision for child care providers, access to a second round of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for Iowa small businesses, additional support for farmers, unemployed Iowans, and much more.

“Whether it’s Iowa farmers, families, unemployed folks, small businesses, or child care providers, there’s no doubt about it, more support is needed to get through this pandemic. At a time when Iowans and the American people needed us to step up, Senate Democrats once again let politics get in the way. Earlier this year Congress came together, worked across the aisle, and provided relief during this pandemic, and it’s shameful Democrats couldn’t help us do it again. This pandemic does not care about politics; our friends across the aisle need to work in good-faith,” said Senator Joni Ernst.