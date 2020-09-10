20-21 MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week – Week 2

This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a senior at Lake Mills High School. Kylie Greenfield had a stellar week for the Bulldogs. In a Tuesday victory over Belmond-Klemme, she had 14 kills, went 18-18 from the service line with six aces, and racked up four digs. Thursday night in a big matchup with Bishop Garrigan, Kylie racked up 21 kills, went 14-14 from the service line, had two blocks and 10 Digs. Finally, on Saturday, she helped Lake Mills to a 5-1 record at the Algona tournament racking up 41 kills, went 32-34 from the service line with three aces, one block, and recorded 27 digs. In total, Greenfield led Lake Mills to a 7-1 record, racked up 76 kills, went 64-66 from the service line with nine aces, three blocks, and 41 digs.