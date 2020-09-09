Former Forest City Prep, Vaughan Takes Over West Fork Volleyball Program

Former Forest City multi-sport athlete Hannah Vaughan was hired over the summer to be the next head volleyball coach at West Fork.

The Warhawks have been without a coach since former coach Abbee Dickman resigned in late April following allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Hannah was a standout middle hitter for the Indians and helped Forest City get to the state tournament in 2015, her senior year. That was Forest City’s first trip in 12 years and only the second trip to the fall tournament.

The season didn’t start with a win, but Vaughan and the Warhawks quickly recorded her first career victory on the first weekend.

Vaughan played for current Forest City coach Lacy Jerome and said Jerome was a leader she looked up to and used tools Jerome taught her.

Hannah says she has excellent help on the bench.

The Warhawks have checked off some of their preseason goals already and are making new goals to meet now.

West Fork has started the season 2-5 overall but has put up solid effort battling through their rough schedule filled with ranked teams.