Kanawha City Council to Discuss Concealed Weapons and Intersection Work

The Kanawha City Council will meet on Tuesday evening beginning at 6pm in the Kanawha City Hall. The meeting will begin with a third and final reading of the proposed Ordinance #71420 that will deal with concealed weapons in Kanawha. This will be the final reading of the ordinance before it would be officially passed.

The council will then deal with real estate matters including an offer by Andy Christiansen to purchase a property lot from the city. The city will also address the possibility of acquiring property located at 205 E. 2nd Street.

WHKS & Company engineer Andy Smith will brief the council on the current 5th and Main Street construction. the city may need to replace a fire hydrant and move an electrical pole during the construction work. The council will also authorize a loan agreement not to exceed $400,000 for the costs associated with the construction.