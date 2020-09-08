Garner to Hold Blood Drive

LifeServe Blood Center is sponsoring a community blood drive in garner on Tuesday, September 15th from 1 pm to 6 pm at the Garner United Methodist Church located at 885 Maben Avenue. Claire DeRoin of the LifeServe Blood Center announced an exciting new development in fight against COVID-19.

It will require consent on the part of the donor, but the hope is to get a better understanding of COVID-19.

Appointments are required to donate blood to allow for staff to properly sanitize and prepare for the next donor. To schedule an appointment, potential donors can go online to lifeservebloodcenter.org or call (800) 287-4903.