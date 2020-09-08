Garner City Council to Meet Tuesday

The Garner City Council will meet Tuesday evening beginning at 7 pm to discuss a request to approve soft start improvements for Well #3. The city will consider all options and may vote on the issue.

The Parks and Recreation Department will ask that Resolution #2020-50 be approved. It describes the job description of the Recreation Coordinator. The council will also look at setting wages for newly hired Parks and Recreation seasonal employees. They will also look into sandblasting the pool.

The council will hold public hearings on the sales of three lots in the Hejlik’s Third Subdivision. These are lots 12, 13, and 24. They will also consider the installation and placement of traffic signs in the subdivision.