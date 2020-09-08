Belmond-Klemme Scores Football Victory against Lake Mills

BELMOND, Iowa – The Belmond-Klemme football players were playing in their first competition since March due to the cancellation of their summer season and week 1 of their football season here Saturday afternoon. All of the cancellations were due to the global pandemic due to the coronavirus. The kickoff was moved from Friday night to Saturday afternoon because the Belmond-Klemme football team wasn’t allowed to return to practice until of Tuesday last week.

Belmond-Klemme (1-0) raced out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and held on as Lake Mills (1-1) made a comeback to win, 28-24. Belmond also scored 14 points in the third quarter. Lake Mills got on the board in the second quarter scoring six points. They scored 12 more in the third and six final points in the fourth, coming short in their comeback.

Belmond-Klemme has now won 5 of the last six games in this series in games played since 2013. The Broncos will play their second game of the season in week three again at home, hosting Southeast Valley for homecoming.

Lake Mills will come back home for their homecoming football game against North Butler (2-0) on Friday night.

Stats

Offense

Belmond-Klemme 393

Lake Mills 362

Brady Hanson, Lake Mills – 12 carries, 103 yards, 2 touchdowns

Casey Hanson, Lake Mills – 7 carries, 63 yards, 1 touchdown

Kadin Abele, Lake Mills – 5 receptions, 74 yards

Caleb Bacon, Lake Mills – 18.5 tackles, 16 solo

Tate Sander, Belmond-Klemme 17 carries, 97 yards, 2 touchdowns

Jaun Gomez, Belmond-Klemme 8 carries, 60 yards

Jordan Meyer, Belmond-Klemme 5/10, 101 yards, 1 touchdown, 9 carries, 65 yards, 1 touchdown.