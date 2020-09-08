Albert Boll, 77, of Dows, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Scenic Manor in Iowa Falls.

Memorial services for Albert Boll will be held at 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows

City Park in Dows with Pastor Laurel Meester officiating.

Visitation will be held from 12:30 – 2:30 PM on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the shelter house in Dows City Park.

Those in attendance will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

