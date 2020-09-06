SUNDAY TALK: Lehmann on Forest City Schools COVID Policies and Nutrition

School nutrition and COVID-19 have been the major talking points as of late in the current school year. A recent report in the New York Times stated that Iowa was the new coronavirus hotspot in the United States for persons 24 years of age and younger. These statistics applied in larger part to university towns and not northern Iowa where infection rates are below 5% in most cases. Still, the discussion remained and concerns were raised as to the safety of students in area schools.

For area superintendents, school boards, teachers, and administrators, the issue is not taken lightly. After careful consideration, districts implemented their Return to Learn plans which were generally three different approaches to learning. In classroom, 50% in class and online, and strictly online formats were adopted. However the situation still remains fluid.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann sat down with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor to discuss these issues in our Sunday Talk.