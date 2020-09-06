SUNDAY TALK: Ernst on Supporting Veterans and COVID

In a recent trip to Winnebago County as a part of her 99 county tour of Iowa, U. S. Senator Joni Ernst wanted to talk with workers at the Family Alliance for Veterans of America. She wanted to get a better understanding of veterans concerns in the 40 plus counties served by the organization. During this time she learned that the organization will soon become a part of West Care and will continue their work with homeless and disabled veterans.

Ernst took a moment to sit down and talk with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor about the things she has learned from her visit, the coronavirus concerns, and the proposed second stimulus package before Congress, in our Sunday Talk.

