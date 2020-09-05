Virtual Meeting on Relationships Planned

Strong and lasting relationships are built upon the knowledge that couples have about their partner and themselves. Couples must make a constant effort to update each other on daily happenings, circumstances, wants and needs. By doing this, couples are more likely to turn to each other, even in difficult times. That is the premise of Enlighten, the fourth in a series of virtual meetings to help couples elevate their relationship during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rosa Gonzales and Joy Rouse, both human sciences specialists with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will lead the virtual meeting Wednesday, Sept. 9, from 12:30 to 1 p.m. During this session, they will review two simple tools that couples can immediately use to improve their relationship.

The information presented will be based on ELEVATE, a relationship education curriculum developed by the National Extension Relationship and Marriage Education Network.

Enlighten

“COVID-19 has certainly changed our lives and many couples are feeling the stress of having to cope with social isolation and distancing. This stress impacts how we are communicating with each other,” Gonzales said.

Couples must continue to learn about each other, since social distancing can also create emotional distance when partners are under stress. In this lesson, Gonzalez and Rouse will help couples to learn more about each other’s preferences, hopes and the positive experiences that influence each partner and their relationship.

“We will focus on two ways to do this: by remembering positive moments and by using love maps,” Rouse said.

Join Gonzales and Rouse on Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 12:30 p.m. CDT. To register, select the session listed in the Upcoming Events section at https://www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/elevate. Information about access to a unique Zoom room will be emailed to registered participants prior to each program.

Other resources

Iowa Concern, offered by ISU Extension and Outreach, provides confidential access to stress counselors and an attorney for legal education, as well as information and referral services for a wide variety of topics. With a toll-free phone number, live chat capabilities and a website, Iowa Concern services are available 24 hours a day, seven days per week at no charge. To reach Iowa Concern, call 800-447-1985; language interpretation services are available. Or, visit the website, https://www.extension.iastate.edu/iowaconcern/, to live chat with a stress counselor one-on-one in a secure environment. Or email an expert regarding legal, finance, stress, or crisis and disaster issues.

211 is a free, comprehensive information and referral line linking Iowa residents to health and human service programs, community services, disaster services and governmental programs. This service is collaborating with the Iowa Department of Public Health to provide confidential assistance, stress counseling, education and referral services related to COVID-19 concerns.