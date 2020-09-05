Saturday Morning Fishing Report: Labor Day Weekend Sees a Fair Fishing Rating

There are some concerns about severe weather entering the area Saturday night. This may impact areas to the northeast too. Stay tuned to KIOW or on kiow.com for the latest weather details if you plan on doing any night fishing on area lakes or streams.

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. You can check the activity of your favorite lake or stretch of river within each district, including which species are being caught, a rating of the bite (slow, fair, good or excellent), as well as a hot bait or lure pattern.

For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Arrowhead Lake

Water clarity is good. Bluegill – Fair: Cast a small jig fished under a bobber near submerged structure along shore in 5-10 feet of water. Try small popping plugs on a fly rod on calm evenings. Cast plugs around downed trees along the shoreline. Try drifting down the middle of the lake with a 1/16 ounce leadhead to find suspended fish. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures near submerged woody structure throughout the lake and along weed lines in the southern part of the lake.

Black Hawk Lake

Water level is roughly 5 inches below crest. Yellow Perch – Slow. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Cast traditional bass lures and plastics along shore and near docks. You can catch fish anywhere around the lake, but some of the best areas are Ice House point shoreline, inlet bay and bridge area near the outlet, and along Gunshot Hill. Walleye – Slow. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads or shrimp fished around deeper rock piles. Try drifting at night to cover a lot of water. Target catfish around the inlet bridge, especially if there is some flow following a rain event. Bluegill – Slow: Fish the deeper rock piles near Gunshot Hill and in the east basin. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small white jig or a small live minnow under a bobber around and inside the fish house. Many crappie are 8 to 9-inches, but a few bigger ones are mixed in.

Browns Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair: Look for channel catfish along the outside bend of the lake in deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Look for largemouth bass along the edges of the lotus patches and the deadfalls along the outside bend of the lake.

Brushy Creek Lake

Brushy Creek has been drawn down about four feet for a construction project. Launch boats at the north ramp or the west ramp; docks have been adjusted at the west ramp to make them easier to use. Black Crappie – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler or minnow on a jig either drifting or fished under a bobber near submerged woody structure. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Throw traditional bass lures, plastics or weedless lures near submerged structure and along weed lines. Yellow Perch – Slow. Walleye – Slow. Bluegill – Fair. Channel Catfish – Fair: Brushy Creek Lake has a low-density population of larger channel catfish. Target these larger fish near rocky areas and submerged woody structure using a variety of cut baits and crankbaits fished near the bottom in 10-15 feet of water.

North Raccoon River (above State Highway 175 bridge near Auburn)

River levels are low; fish are concentrated in the deeper holes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Target catfish in the deeper areas with cut bait, liver or stinkbait fished on the bottom. Walleye – Fair: Water clarity is good. Look for walleye in deeper areas; use crawlers, twisters or crankbaits.

North Twin Lake

Water levels are several inches below crest. Water temperature is in the mid-70’s. Yellow Bass – Fair: Use a small jig tipped with a piece of crawler or waxworm fished under a small bobber. Yellow bass are 6-10 inches long.Try around the dead falls and woody structure along the shoreline just to the south of Featherstone Park. Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish are numerous in North Twin Lake. If fishing from shore, let the bait sit near the bottom. Use natural baits like nightcrawlers, crawdads, or shrimp fished near shore. If fishing from a boat, try drifting at night over deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Try small jigs tipped with a crawler fished under a bobber near vegetation edges. Walleye – Slow: Try trolling walleye in the middle of the basin using crankbaits or crawler harnesses. Recent surveys show a lot of big walleye along the wooded shoreline just south of Muddy Bay and Featherstone Park.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Storm Lake has a daily limit of 3 walleye, and all 17- to 22-inch walleye must be released; no more than one walleye longer than 22 inches may be taken per day. Walleye – Fair: Drift with leeches or crawlers along the dredge cuts and troll crankbaits or bottom bouncing rigs in the main lake. White Bass – Fair: Pick up white bass from shore and in the main like while trolling. Use twisters, crawlers or crankbaits in the marina, near the inlet and north and east shores in the main lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a variety of dip baits, cut baits and crankbaits fished near shore and anywhere with rocky structure or rock piles. Bluegill – Slow: Find panfish around patches of vegetation. Yellow Perch – Slow: Look for panfish around patches of vegetation. Black Crappie – Slow: Find panfish around patches of vegetation.

Water temperatures have warmed slightly to the mid-70’s in most parts of the Black Hawk District. River levels are low and most lake levels are below crest. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.

Beeds Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a small piece of crawler under a bobber from the causeway. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift fish a minnow or small tube jig. Yellow Bass – Fair.

Clear Lake

The water temperature is in the low 70’s. Walleye – Fair: Anglers are catching walleyes jigging a crawler on the rock reefs. Best bite is early morning and late evening. Yellow Bass – Good: Yellows are biting on small jigs tipped with a piece of crawler. Use your electronics to find and stay on fish. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try cut bait or crawlers fished on the bottom from the windswept shore. Evening bite is best.

Crystal Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift fish a minnow or small jig near the dredge cut. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Rice Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use a piece of crawler under a bobber in the open areas of vegetation. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Silver Lake (Worth)

Bluegill – Fair: Drift fish a small jig or piece of crawler.

East Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 72 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Find schools in deeper water. Black Crappie – Fair. Yellow Perch – Good. Yellow Bass – Good.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Good: Use small jigs tipped with waxworms. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with waxworms. Largemouth Bass – Good: Use rubber worms or other slow-moving jigs.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair. Walleye – Fair.

Silver Lake (Dickinson)

Walleye – Good.

Spirit Lake

The walleye season is open. A great yellow perch bite has slowed down, with many yellows over 10 inches caught. Bites should pick up again as temperatures drop. The water temperature is 70 degrees. Bluegill – Good: Schools are starting to move deeper off shore post-spawn. Walleye – Fair: A fairly good bite lately can also be seen from shore. Try bottom bouncers or crankbaits to cover more water. Black Bullhead – Fair: Anglers have been successful at the north grade. Yellow Perch – Fair: The bite has really picked up; fish are a little deeper than what can be easily fished from shore. Try small humps in the main basin or weed edges.

West Okoboji Lake

The walleye season is open. The water temperature is 72 degrees. The panfish bite has been great.The ability to anchor or use Spot Lock is very useful to stay on fish in about 20-30 feet of water. Bluegill – Excellent: Schools are deeper off shore. Try fishing in 20-30 feet of water off most points. Anglers have had success using pilkies. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Find smallmouth bass on rock piles or on the points. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Find largemouth bass on the weed lines. Yellow Perch – Fair: Schools have started to move deeper off shore. Yellow Bass – Excellent: Easily find yellow bass while fishing for bluegill.

NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Repairs to the Nashua dam continue as water levels and flows drop. Water levels are stable with good water clarity. Use caution; access to fishing holes by boat may be difficult. Go to the USGS Current Conditions website for more information on water levels. Channel Catfish – Good: Use dead chubs, stinkbaits and worms fished near bottom near dusk in woody debris or stumps. Walleye – Fair: Fish are active in the evening. Try minnows fished near current breaks and in log jams. Be prepared to run your lure near bottom of pools. Smallmouth Bass – Slow: Use a minnow on a hook under a bobber in current breaks or rock ledges and gravel bars. Black Crappie – Fair: Try minnows fished under a bobber near downed trees and slow water or pool areas.

Decorah District Streams

All trout stream stockings are unannounced due to COVID-19 precautions. All streams are being stocked with the on-set of cooler temperatures. Anglers are seeing good evening mayfly and white fly hatches. Take advantage of the cooler weather and explore a new stream. Rainbow Trout – Excellent: Hoppers, beetles and anything that looks buggy will work this time of year. Use hair jigs, spinnerbaits or small shallow water crankbaits for aggressive fish. Brown Trout – Excellent: There have been excellent evening mayfly hatches. A keen eye and a fly box filled with a variety of sizes and colors will help match a hatch. Try along grassed edges undercut banks and around boulders. Brook Trout – Good: Please respect private property open to angling; pick up trash and be considerate. Use small terrestrial flies such as crickets, grasshoppers and ants.

Lake Hendricks

Water clarity remains fair with a severe green algae bloom. Visibility is about 6 inches. Water temperatures are in the low 80’s. Bluegill – Slow: Shore anglers will find fish around the jetties or along the weed lines. Use a small piece of worm under a bobber. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try a worm or stinkbait fished near the bottom around woody structure in the evening. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures fished along weed edges. Black Crappie – Slow: Try a jig tipped with a minnow or twister tail trailing behind a boat or kayak for best luck when fish are deep.

Lake Meyer

Few anglers are out this week. Water clarity is good. Early morning and evening bite is best. An excellent lake to use a paddle board or kayak to fish the nooks and crannies. Bluegill – Slow: Use a small hook tipped with a small piece of worm under a bobber from shore. Fly anglers should try a small cricket with a jerky movement on the water’s surface along a weed edge. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Flip a topwater lure along a weed edge in the evening when fish are actively feeding. Also try a jig tipped with a plastic worm. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbait or worms fished on the bottom around woody structure near dusk.

Turkey River (below Clermont)

Water levels are at summer lows; you may need to walk through some riffles. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with natural colored plastics or crankbait in deeper holes and log jams. Fish deeper for walleye holding near the bottom. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Try a variety of brightly colored lures in eddies or along rocky ledges.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing. You might have to walk in a few places. Walleye – Fair: Use a lure imitating a shiner or sucker fished in the deeper pools around log jams.

Upper Iowa River (below Decorah)

Water levels are low with excellent clarity. Sand and gravel bars are appearing; take advantage of these spots to fish the eddies or deeper areas. Walleye – Fair: Use a jig tipped with a worm or bright colored twister tail. Smallmouth Bass – Fair.

Volga Lake

Water clarity is improving due to green algae bloom. Water temperatures in the low 80’s. Blooms should clear as water cools. Bluegill – Fair: Use a small hook and piece of worm under a bobber. Wait for the bobber to go under the water, then give the line a quick jerk to set the hook. Keep the rod tip up to put tension on the line while reeling in the fish. Largemouth Bass – Good: Slowly troll a lure over fish attracting structure and get ready to set the hook. Try crankbaits or a jig with a twister tail. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Use worms or stinkbait fished near dusk. Find a good stump or woody structure to toss bait and wait; patience is key for this fish.

Big Woods Lake

A few reports of anglers catching crappie in Big Woods Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try vertical jigging or casting colored tube jigs around structure or drifting a minnow under a slip bobber.

Brinker Lake

A few reports of anglers catching crappie in Brinker Lake. Black Crappie – Fair: Try vertical jigging or casting colored tube jigs around structure or drifting a minnow under a slip bobber.

Casey Lake (aka Hickory Hills Lake)

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try crankbaits and topwater artificial baits. Bluegill – Excellent: Cast a piece of nightcrawler under a bobber; morning and evening bite is best. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try stinkbaits, nightcrawlers or leopard frogs fished on the bottom of the lake.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of anglers catching a few smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish on the Cedar River. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

Reports of anglers catching a few smallmouth bass, walleye and channel catfish on the Maquoketa River. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken liver above fallen tree snags. Walleye – Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – Fair: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

Walleye – No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler. Smallmouth Bass – No Report: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

Reports of channel catfish being caught on the Wapsipinicon River. Channel Catfish – Good: Try stinkbaits or fresh chicken livers fished above fallen tree snags. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Cast crankbaits or a jig tipped with a nightcrawler.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

Pool level is 8.6 feet at Lansing and remains stable. Water temperature is 73 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill – Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.

Mississippi River Pool 10

Pool 10 at Lynxville up about a foot and will return to near 615 feet. Water temperature is 76 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleye are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill – Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Smallmouth Buffalo – Excellent: Use crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.

Mississippi River Pool 11

Pool 11 is 7.9 feet and is predicted to fall to near 6 feet. Water temperature is near 70 degrees. Walleye – Good: Walleyes are feeding on the wing dams; drift crawlers or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – Good: Largemouth are hanging out along weed beds and channel borders. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Try crankbaits fished on rock tips of islands in the main channel. Flathead Catfish – Good: Smaller flatheads are biting on worms fished in the deeper tailwaters of dams. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Try prepared stinkbait and worms fished in current along rock shorelines. Bluegill – Excellent: Larger bluegills are biting on a small piece of crawler fished along channel borders and sloughs. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Drum are biting on worms sunk to the bottom in areas of current.

Upper Mississippi River levels have bumped up slightly, but are expected to stabilize. Cooler days have cooled water temperatures to the mid-70″s Walleye slot length limits now apply on the entire Mississippi River. All walleyes less than 15 inches long and between 20-27 inches long must be released immediately. Only one walleye greater than 27 inches can be kept. Combined walleye/sauger daily harvest limit of 6 and possession of 12.

Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are expected to remain steady this week. The water level is 7.5 feet at the Lock and Dam and 9.8 feet at the RR bridge. The water temperature has fallen to around 76 degrees. The water clarity is excellent. Northern Pike – Good: Flashy spinners in eddy areas or along weed lines will take this toothy predator. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger low current sloughs. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Lots of channel catfish are being caught on prepared stink baits. Try floating worms along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on an egg sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch big drum. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Many have also moved along rock lines in moderate current. Smallmouth Bass – Excellent: Find smallmouth bass along rock piles with strong current; use flashy spoons, spinners or crankbaits. Walleye – Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits. White Bass – Fair: Some white bass are being caught in the Dubuque tailwater on white jigs. Look for feeding schools elsewhere. Black Crappie – Good: Crappie are being taken out of brush piles and marina areas on small jigs and minnows. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Smaller flatheads are being taken on worms in deeper holes and in the tailwater.

Mississippi River Pool 13

The water level is 8 feet at the Bellevue Lock and Dam. The water temperature is 76 degrees. The water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Find catfish along rock lines and brush piles in moderate current. Most anglers are using prepared stinkbaits. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Northern Pike – Good: Try flashy spinners fished along old weed edges and rock shorelines. Largemouth Bass – Excellent: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are also being caught off the rocks in the tailwater. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills along rock piles and submerged trees in the larger sloughs. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Use live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Smaller flatheads are being taken in deep holes or in the tailwater on worms. White Bass – Fair: A few white bass are being taken in the tailwater areas and near wingdams; use flashy small spinners. Walleye – Fair: Walleyes are being taken on wing dams with stronger current. Try pulling crankbaits on sand flat areas between islands or between wing dams.

Mississippi River Pool 14

The water level is 7.2 feet at the Fulton Lock and Dam, 10.7 feet at Camanche and 5.7 feet at LeClaire. Water temperature is 77 degrees. Water clarity is good. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Anglers are using prepared stinkbaits along rock lines. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Use large crayfish to catch bigger drum. Largemouth Bass – Good: Bass are being taken off lily pad areas on spinnerbaits or frog imitation lures. Some are being taken off of exposed rock piles. Northern Pike – Good: Use flashy spinners along backwater shorelines or in the tailwaters for this aggressive fish. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Try live fish for bait. Lots of trot lines are being set; make sure you follow trot lines rules, especially having a tag with your name and address attached to the lines. Bluegill – Fair: Find bluegills near the mouths of large backwater areas, usually around brush piles. As water levels get low, look for bluegills along the channel edges. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Try spinners or crankbaits along rip-rap areas. White Bass – Fair: White bass are showing up in the tailwaters; use white jigs in higher current areas. Walleye -Fair: Some fish are being taken on wingdams with stronger current, others are being taken on sand flats by anglers using crankbaits.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water level is 7.4 feet at Rock Island and is steady. The water temperature is 77 degrees; water clarity is good. Freshwater Drum – Excellent: Freshwater drum are easy to catch on a worm sinker and worm rig. Fish in moderate current. Channel Catfish – Excellent: Channel cats are hitting on cut bait and stinkbaits. Flathead Catfish – Excellent: Try live bait around brush piles or in the tailwater area. Smallmouth Bass – Good: Fish the rocky habitats along the channel edge. In line spinners work best, but must be fished very close to the rock and current areas.

Mississippi River Pool 16

Tailwater stage is 7.43 feet at Lock and Dam 15 in the Quad Cities and has been fairly steady the past few days. Channel Catfish – Good: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try jigs and plastics or minnows fished in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Bluegill – No Report: Try pieces of worm under a bobber in Sunset Marina or Andalusia Island Complex. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or three-way rigs with pieces of crawler.

Mississippi River Pool 17

Tailwater stage is 5.91 feet at Lock and Dam 16 in Muscatine and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish – No Report: Use chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. White Bass -No Report: Look for white bass by the dam or by GPC. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Also look for white bass on the wing dams. Bluegill – No Report: Look for bluegills in the backwaters. Try pieces of worm under a bobber fished around brush piles in Big Timber or Cleveland Slough. Walleye – Fair: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Try trolling crankbaits or pulling three-way rigs with crawlers.

Mississippi River Pool 18

Tailwater stage is 6.42 feet at Lock and Dam 17 at New Boston and has been fairly steady. Channel Catfish – Good: Use or chicken livers or dip baits around brush piles and snags in the main channel and side channels. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams; use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters around brush piles; try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics. White Bass – No Report: Look for white bass at the outlet of Odessa up by the dam or on the wing dams. Cast jigs and twister tails or crankbaits. Largemouth Bass – No Report: Look for largemouth bass in Boston Bay or Huron Island complex. Try fishing around fallen trees in the backwaters and sloughs.

Mississippi River Pool 19

Tailwater stage is 3.32 feet at Lock and Dam 18 has been been fairly steady. River stage is 9.25 feet at Burlington. River stage is 525.84 feet at Ft. Madison. Channel Catfish – No Report: Look for channel catfish around brush piles and snags along the main channel and side channels. Use dip baits, shad or nightcrawlers. White Crappie – No Report: Look for crappies in the backwaters. Try minnows under a bobber or jigs and plastics fished around brush piles. Walleye – No Report: Look for walleyes on the wing dams. Use crankbaits or three-way rigs with crawlers.

SOUTHEAST

Big Hollow Lake

Water temperature are in the 70’s. Still plenty of duckweed. Bluegill – Slow: Cooler weather should start to get the bluegills more active. Work the brush piles in 6 to 7 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Work out in a little deeper water in the flooded timber in the bays.

Iowa River (Columbus Junction to Mississippi River

The Iowa River is holding pretty steady for the last week and is fairly low. Channel Catfish – Fair: Find a deep hole with some cover and you will find fish. Stinkbaits and cut baits work well in the sluggish current.

Lake Belva Deer

Cooler weather this week has cooled the water temperature to the mid-70’s. The water is getting pretty green. Water clarity is down to 18 inches. Bluegill – Slow: Go deep (16-18 feet) in the flooded timber or head to the mounds at the upper end of the lake. Early morning bite is best. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Try early morning in the flooded timber and around and over top of the mounds at the upper end.

Lake Darling

Water temperature Tuesday (9/01) was 76 degrees. With the lack of rain. the water is getting pretty green. Water clarity is down to 12 inches. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Water is cooling off, but still not much activity in shallow water. Most bass are keeping to deeper water. Bluegill – Slow: Work rock piles and brush piles in 6-8 feet of water.

Lost Grove Lake

Water temperature is dropping with the cooler nights; most fish are sticking to deeper water. Largemouth Bass – Slow: With the cooler water temperatures, you might want to work in shallower, just not yet. Bluegill – Slow: Bluegills are still out deep, despite the cooler water temperatures.

Skunk River (Rose Hill to Coppock)

The Skunk River is holding steady. Pretty much limited to canoes and kayaks. Expect to be dragging the canoes in spots. Channel Catfish – Slow: Work the bigger brush piles near the deeper holes. More than a few grass frogs are still around to use for bait.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake level on 9/3 is 684.2 feet and very slowly rising to waterfowl fall pool. Channel Catfish – Fair: Troll cut bait in the channel or up on shallow flats depending on the fish activity. Some fish have also been caught on shrimp near Curtis Bridge. White Crappie – Slow: A few fish are being caught off rock banks.

Diamond Lake

Channel Catfish – Fair. Bluegill – Fair: Use small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles. Black Crappie – Fair: Try small jigs tipped with worms around brush piles.

Lake Macbride

The west lane of the main ramp is closed due to construction. The 10hp maximum regulation is in effect through Sept. 7. On Sept. 8, it will go back to any sized motor may be operated at 5 mph or less. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Troll crankbaits during the day and throw topwaters or plastics at sunrise/sunset for surface feeders. Walleye – Slow: Troll crankbaits or worm harnesses in 7-13 feet of water. Largemouth Bass – Slow. Channel Catfish – Slow.

Otter Creek Lake

The park and lake are closed until further notice due to storm damage.

Pleasant Creek Lake

All ramps, except the north ramp are accessible. The dam road, campground, beach, and ramp remain closed due to storm damage. The pit toilet is open at the main ramp, but the modern restroom and fish cleaning station are closed.

Union Grove Lake

The lake is open; the North Trail remains closed due to storm damage.

Hawthorn Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use spinnerbaits or crankbaits along rock piles and rip-rapped shores. Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.

Lake Miami

Bluegill – Slow: Drift small jigs for suspended bluegills.Try small jigs tipped with a chunk of nightcrawler around the fishing jetties. Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use topwater lures early and late in the day. Try crankbaits around the cedar trees and along the rip-rapped shorelines. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or liver in 4-8 feet of water.

Lake Sugema

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift jigs tipped with a minnow in 6-10 feet of water for suspended crappies. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Use topwater lures along the shorelines; fish deeper with crankbaits or rubber worms.

Lake Wapello

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day; target cedar tree piles. As the day warms up, try plastics fished deeper around tree piles. Bluegill – Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs for suspended bluegills. Target areas in 6-8 feet of water. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use nightcrawlers or stinkbait. Don’t fish too deep; lakes will stratify this time of year. Black Crappie – Slow: Drift jigs tipped with minnows for suspended crappie.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.71 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another waterbody. Use caution while boating: the lake has not been at this level for some time. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Look for flocks of seagulls to find shad; hybrids should be below the school of shad. Troll crankbaits that mimic gizzard shad through this area. Walleye – Slow: Troll gizzard shad imitating crankbaits around rock piles, submerged points and areas with depth changes. Channel Catfish – Fair: Try nightcrawlers or chicken liver in 6-8 feet of water.

Red Haw Lake

Largemouth Bass – Fair: Try topwater lures early and late in the day. Use spinnerbaits and crankbaits during the hotter parts of the day. Target submerged structure and rocky shorelines. Bluegill – Slow: Drift nightcrawlers on small jigs in the main part of the lake. Channel Catfish – Slow: Use chicken liver or stinkbait in 4-8 feet of water.

SOUTHWEST

Big Creek Lake

Walleye – Slow: Troll live bait rigs or crankbaits in 15 feet of water or less in the upper half of the lake. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Slow: Cast or troll shad imitating spoons, crankbaits or plastics. Look for schools of young shad breaking the surface of the water to find feeding wipers.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Channel Catfish – Fair: Channel catfish and flathead catfish are being caught. Try live bait, stinkbait and crawlers.

Don Williams Lake

Black Crappie – Slow: Drift or troll panfish jigs in the middle half of the lake. Start just out from the docks in the boat ramp area. Crappies are 8.5 to 10 inches.

Roberts Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: Drift or troll jigs with twister or paddle tails in the lower half of the lake.

Rock Creek Lake

Black Crappie – Fair: The crappie bite has been slow to fair. Drift or troll jigs tipped with minnows. Crappies larger than 9 inches are uncommon. Channel Catfish – Fair: Catch catfish from shore with stinkbaits and cut bait.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Good: Drift or slowly troll cut bait in the upper end of the reservoir.

Lake Anita

Bluegill – Fair: Drift or troll small jigs tipped with berkly or nightcrawlers in 6 to 8 feet of water. Black Crappie – Fair: Best bite is early morning around tree piles and along the two road beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anita has a good bass population. Find fish along vegetation edges and around tree piles. Channel Catfish – Slow: Catfish are being caught on top of the two roadbeds in the lake and around jetties.

Lake Manawa

Zebra mussels were found in Lake Manawa; clean, drain and dry your boat when leaving the lake. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use cut bait; fish are all sizes in the lake. White Crappie – Slow: A few large white crappies are being caught on the west shore. Walleye – Fair: A few anglers are having good success trolling crankbaits using planner boards. Don’t overlook running a crawler through the dredge cuts. Wiper (Hybrid Striped Bass) – Fair: Catch wipers where water is entering the lake.

Littlefield Lake

Littlefield Lake has a good ring of aquatic vegetation. Bluegill – Fair: Bluegills have moved around the cedar tree piles in the lake. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A large number of 12 to 14-inch fish are in the lake. Channel Catfish – Good: Cast cut or stinkbait along the dam to catch 2-4 pound channel catfish.

Meadow Lake

Water clarity is fair. Bluegill – Fair: Anglers report catching bluegills slow trolling and drifting. Fish average 8 inches. Largemouth Bass – No Report: There is a good population of largemouth bass up to 18 inches in the lake.

Prairie Rose Lake

Prairie Rose has an algal bloom. Bluegill – Slow: Anglers report good bluegill fishing in the mornings trolling or drifting small jigs. Black Crappie – Slow: A small population of large black crappies are in the lake. Channel Catfish – Slow: Channel catfish are being caught around the jetties and underwater reefs. Fish average 2 to 4 pounds. Largemouth Bass – Fair: A large population of 12 to 14-inch bass offer fun catch and release fishing.

Viking Lake

Viking Lake is eight feet low. Black Crappie – Fair: Slowly troll jigs over humps and drop-offs in the lake. Fish average 9 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Anglers are catching bass in tree piles using plastics. Channel Catfish – Fair: Cast stinkbait around tree piles to catch fish up to 6 pounds.

Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Use jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill up to 7.5 inches with worms fished under a bobber along fishing jetties.

Lake Icaria

Channel Catfish – Good: Use nightcrawlers or chicken liver fished along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.

Little River Watershed Lake

Bluegill – Fair: Use jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near cedar tree brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass – Fair: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles.

Three Mile Lake

Walleye – Slow: Use jigs tipped with live bait fished along the creek channels or main lake points to catch walleyes up to 22 inches. Bluegill – Fair: Catch bluegill of all sizes with jigs tipped with a nightcrawler fished near weed lines.

Twelve Mile Creek Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20 inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles. Bluegill – Fair: Drift with small jigs to catch bluegill of all sizes.

