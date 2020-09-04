IGHSAU Rankings Week of 9/3

Class 1A

No. School Record LW

1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1

2 Wapsie Valley 2-0 2

3 New London 3-0 4

4 Janesville 3-1 4

5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 3

6 Springville 2-1 6

7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 9

8 Gehlen Catholic 2-2 7

9 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1 10

10 Belle Plaine 3-2 8

11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 12

12 Grand View Christian 5-3 11

13 Newell-Fonda 2-1 13

14 Saint Ansgar 2-0 NR

15 BCLUW 4-2 NR

Dropped Out: Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Sidney (15)

Class 2A

No. School Record LW

1 Western Christian 5-3 1

2 Beckman Catholic 4-2 2

3 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 3

4 Wilton 7-0 4

5 Boyden-Hull 3-0 5

6 Underwood 2-1 7

7 East Sac County 3-0 8

8 Grundy Center 5-1 9

9 Hudson 6-1 6

10 Denver 6-0 11

11 Jesup 6-1 10

12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 12

13 Lake Mills 2-0 14

14 West Branch 5-2 13

15 Nodaway Valley 5-1 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 3A

No. School Record LW

1 Mount Vernon 5-0 1

2 Osage 2-0 2

3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-0 3

4 Unity Christian 1-0 4

5 Union 0-0 5

6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 6

7 Nevada 1-4 7

8 West Liberty 4-0 8

9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4-0 9

10 Independence 4-2 13

11 Roland-Story 7-1 11

12 Sioux Center 2-1 12

13 Des Moines Christian 3-0 14

14 Kuemper Catholic 3-3 10

15 Red Oak 3-3 15

Dropped Out: None

Class 4A

No. School Record LW

1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 2

2 Western Dubuque 3-2 1

3 Glenwood 5-0 5

4 Marion 1-1 3

5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 4

6 West Delaware 3-3 5

7 North Scott 8-0 9

8 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 10

9 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 7

10 Gilbert 6-3 8

11 Bondurant-Farrar 5-2 15

12 Pella 6-2 12

13 Winterset 1-1 13

14 Wahlert Catholic 0-2 11

15 Harlan 6-1 NR

Dropped Out: Carroll (14)

Class 5A

No. School Record LW

1 West Des Moines Valley 1-0 1

2 Iowa City Liberty 1-0 2

3 Cedar Falls 5-0 5

4 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 8

5 Dowling Catholic 3-1 4

6 Pleasant Valley 0-0 6

7 Waukee 2-0 7

8 Ankeny 3-1 3

9 Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 9

10 Urbandale 3-1 11

11 Ottumwa 2-1 12

12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 14

13 Bettendorf 4-1 13

14 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-4 NR

15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 0-5 10

Dropped Out: Indianola (15)