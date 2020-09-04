IGHSAU Rankings Week of 9/3

Class 1A
No. School Record LW
1 Holy Trinity Catholic 3-3 1
2 Wapsie Valley 2-0 2
3 New London 3-0 4
4 Janesville 3-1 4
5 Council Bluffs St. Albert 1-2 3
6 Springville 2-1 6
7 Coon Rapids-Bayard 3-1 9
8 Gehlen Catholic 2-2 7
9 Edgewood-Colesburg 2-1 10
10 Belle Plaine 3-2 8
11 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 1-0 12
12 Grand View Christian 5-3 11
13 Newell-Fonda 2-1 13
14 Saint Ansgar 2-0 NR
15 BCLUW 4-2 NR
Dropped Out: Clinton Prince of Peace (14), Sidney (15)
Class 2A
No. School Record LW
1 Western Christian 5-3 1
2 Beckman Catholic 4-2 2
3 Dike-New Hartford 2-1 3
4 Wilton 7-0 4
5 Boyden-Hull 3-0 5
6 Underwood 2-1 7
7 East Sac County 3-0 8
8 Grundy Center 5-1 9
9 Hudson 6-1 6
10 Denver 6-0 11
11 Jesup 6-1 10
12 Sumner-Fredericksburg 2-0 12
13 Lake Mills 2-0 14
14 West Branch 5-2 13
15 Nodaway Valley 5-1 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 3A
No. School Record LW
1 Mount Vernon 5-0 1
2 Osage 2-0 2
3 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 5-0 3
4 Unity Christian 1-0 4
5 Union 0-0 5
6 Davenport Assumption 2-0 6
7 Nevada 1-4 7
8 West Liberty 4-0 8
9 MOC-Floyd Valley 4-0 9
10 Independence 4-2 13
11 Roland-Story 7-1 11
12 Sioux Center 2-1 12
13 Des Moines Christian 3-0 14
14 Kuemper Catholic 3-3 10
15 Red Oak 3-3 15
Dropped Out: None
Class 4A
No. School Record LW
1 Cedar Rapids Xavier 1-0 2
2 Western Dubuque 3-2 1
3 Glenwood 5-0 5
4 Marion 1-1 3
5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-1 4
6 West Delaware 3-3 5
7 North Scott 8-0 9
8 Waverly-Shell Rock 5-1 10
9 Clear Creek-Amana 3-1 7
10 Gilbert 6-3 8
11 Bondurant-Farrar 5-2 15
12 Pella 6-2 12
13 Winterset 1-1 13
14 Wahlert Catholic 0-2 11
15 Harlan 6-1 NR
Dropped Out: Carroll (14)
Class 5A
No. School Record LW
1 West Des Moines Valley 1-0 1
2 Iowa City Liberty 1-0 2
3 Cedar Falls 5-0 5
4 Ankeny Centennial 4-0 8
5 Dowling Catholic 3-1 4
6 Pleasant Valley 0-0 6
7 Waukee 2-0 7
8 Ankeny 3-1 3
9 Dubuque Hempstead 5-0 9
10 Urbandale 3-1 11
11 Ottumwa 2-1 12
12 Cedar Rapids Prairie 3-2 14
13 Bettendorf 4-1 13
14 Des Moines Roosevelt 6-4 NR
15 Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 0-5 10
Dropped Out: Indianola (15)