West Hancock Record Book Brings in Over 10K for Sanger Legacy Fund

A book that took Dan Krull nearly 5,000 man-hours to put together has raised over $10,000 for Sanger Legacy Fund.

Krull says since Friday night, an extra 500 dollars has been raised from the leftover books for a total of $10,500.

Dan started this project as a hobby and quickly realized that putting a record book together for former Bob Sanger players would be an excellent way to give back to a program and community that gave him so much.

Dan says it gave old friends and teammates a chance to reminisce about their playing days giving Krull grief about their numbers.

Current head football coach Mark Sanger says the Sanger Legacy Fund and the Sanger family appreciate the community support.

This project didn’t turn into a fundraising event until the donations to cover printing and shipping cost came in by the thousands.

Krull says this money will help West Hancock alumni for generations to come. He says as for the future of the book, after the 2020 football season, he is hoping to have a digital version that will continue to be updated. Krull says printing new books will not happen very often, but he didn’t rule out that they may print again in the future.