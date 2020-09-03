United Way North Central Iowa Awards Five Grants to Area Non-Profits

United Way of North-Central Iowa has awarded the Small Grants Funding program. Area non-profit organizations in area counties applied for the grants of up to $3,000 per year. These funds are to be used for such projects as development, planning, training, and human services work. United Way North-Central Iowa CEO Jen Arends explained that she wants transparency in where donated money is going.

Many small non-profits struggle to find funding to accomplish their goals. It is even harder to find local funding for their cause, but Arends says that United Way is there to help.

Garner Community Christian Childcare Center will receive money towards their daycare playground equipment. Hancock County Community Health will receive a grant towards their Pick a Better Snack and ACT programs. The Child Resource and Education Team will get money for its Loving Hands Nursery project and One Vision was awarded a grant for it Children’s Autism Center Telehealth project. Finally, the highly successful RSVP program which helps area students with literacy will get a grant towards it’s Pen Pal Program.