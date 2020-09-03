Britt VFW to Sell Poppies on Friday

The Dean Welch VFW Auxiliary Post 4370 in Britt will be holding its annual poppy sales on Friday. Patrons can find members in various businesses in Britt selling the poppies. All donations will be used to support veterans throughout the year. The effort is only part of what the post does for veterans in the area. Those who have family members who have served our nation overseas are invitied to attend the next meeting of the VFW Auxiliary Post. The group will meet on September 21st in the veterans building in Britt with refreshments to follow.