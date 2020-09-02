Mason City High School Suspends Football Season Due to COVID-19

The next two Mason City High School football games are cancelled after the varsity coaching staff was exposed to the Coronavirus.

The school district issued a statement Tuesday that all coaches exposed to COVID-19 are following proper quarantine protocols and no varsity players were apparently exposed. Games against Fort Dodge on Friday and Gilbert on September 11th have been cancelled. According to Eric Pratt, Fort Dodge and Mason City have played every year since 1923. As of late, they play for the Decker Trophy – which hasn’t left Fort Dodge in nearly 20 years.

Players are being asked to keep monitoring their health daily and any related questions should be directed to the superintendent’s office.

The football team released this statement via Twitter

“The announcement today to suspend football two weeks is not an easy call. But to keep people safe, it had to be done. Now we will see you for homecoming on the 18th #mcstrong”

Mason City Community Schools say it will provide players with more information on the situation by Friday.