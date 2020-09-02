Area Celebrates National Suicide Prevention Month

September is National Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month and Hancock County Health System (HCHS) and Senior Life Solutions is working to raise awareness and educate the community on the risk factors and warning signs of suicide.

“Talk of suicide should never be dismissed,” said Heidi Metz, HCHS’s Senior Life Solutions Director. “If you, or someone you know, are thinking of suicide, please get help and call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.”

HCHS offers Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program that offers both in person and teletherapy services designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults. HCHS also provides mental health services with Ashley Shelanski, PhD, LMHC; Amber Nielsen, LISW; and Brian Vold from HCHS Clinics.

“It is important to reach people early. We know it can be difficult to ask for help, but by educating our community we hope we can show people that it is okay to reach out and ask for help for themselves or a loved one,” said Jillian Carpenter, LMSW, Program Therapist for Senior Life Solutions.

Risk factors are characteristics that make it more likely that someone will consider, attempt, or die by suicide and they are important to be aware of, according to the Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Several risk factors can include:

A preexisting mental disorder

Alcohol or substance use disorder

Impulsive and/or aggressive tendencies

Major physical illness

Job or financial loss

Loss of relationship(s)

Access to lethal means

Lack of social support and sense of isolation

“The stigma associated with asking for help and a lack of health care, especially mental health and substance abuse treatment can also pose as risk factors to an individual,” Carpenter said. “We work to lessen the stigma and increase access to behavioral healthcare.”

Knowing these warning signs may help determine if a loved one is at risk for suicide:

Talking about wanting to die or to kill themselves

Looking for a way to kill themselves, like searching online or buying a gun

Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live

Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain

Talking about being a burden to others

Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs

Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly

Sleeping too little or too much

Withdrawing or isolating themselves

Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge

Extreme mood swings

For more information, or if an older loved one is in need of help, call HCHS’s Senior Life Solutions program: 641-843-5300.