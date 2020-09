This week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week is a junior at Forest City High School. Andrew Snyder recorded one of the most impressive stat lines for a defensive lineman in Class 2A in a loss to Lake Mills. He recorded 11 tackles – 8 solo, 1.5 sacks, a fumble, and four tackles for a loss. Congratulations to this week’s MBT and KIOW Prep of the Week, Andrew Snyder of Forest City High School.