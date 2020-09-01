Perry Pleads Guilty to Possession

Erik Perry of Lake Mills, pled guilty to “Delivery of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Lake Mills Police Department on November 2, 2019. Perry was sentenced to serve an indeterminate prison sentence not to exceed 2 years and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The prison sentence and fine were suspended. Perry was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Perry was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.