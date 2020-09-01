Judith Anne Anderson, 79 of Forest City died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the MercyOne Medical Center in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Friday, September 11, 2020 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 113 5th Ave. East, Leland, Iowa.

A celebration of life gathering of friends and family will be held from 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at Our Saviors Lutheran Church fellowship hall in Leland. Face covering and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone’s safety.

Burial of cremains will be held in Madison Township Cemetery in Forest City.

Schott Funeral Homes of Forest City in charge of arrangements.