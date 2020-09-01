Ernst Visits FAVA

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst visited the Family Alliance for Veterans of America on Monday to discuss issues facing homeless veterans and how the Forest City based organization is trying to help them. The stop was part of her annual 99 county tour. she had made stops in Hancock and Wright Counties earlier in the day, but made a point to visit the Forest City non profit to learn more about what can be done to help homeless veterans.

In speaking with the FAVA employees, there were issues with helping to properly assist homeless and/or unemployed veterans. One particular program allows FAVA to help veterans pay their rent on an apartment or home, but for those who own their home, FAVA cannot help make a house payment because of the way funding is regulated. Ernst stated that she would review why the rules were written that way.

Ernst was also asked about the second stimulus package that is before the Senate.

Ernst is hoping for successful passage of the stimulus package to get money into critical areas of support in Iowa.