Elton Pleads Guilty to Two Counts of Not Registering as a Sex Offender

Adrian Elton of Forest City, pled guilty “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on May 16, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 7 day suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Elton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Elton is required to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years.

Elton also pled guilty to “Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements,” an aggravated misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office on July 11, 2020. Elton was sentenced to serve 365 days in the Winnebago County Jail, with all but 14 days suspended, and ordered to pay a $625.00 fine, applicable surcharges and costs. The fine was suspended. Elton was placed on probation for a period of 2 years to the Department of Correctional Services. Elton is required to register as a sex offender for an additional 10 years. The jail sentences in each case were ordered to run concurrently.