Britt Draft Horse Show is This Weekend

The 39th Annual Britt Draft Horse Show will be held this Labor Day weekend at the Hancock County Fairgrounds. Randy Hiscocks is the President of the Britt Draft Hrse Association and says there will be a full slate of activities this year.

Hiscocks emphasized that the Britt Draft Horse Show will be taking precautions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Gates open at 7 am each day with an admission price of $2 on Friday. Saturday and Sunday are $10. Children 6 to 12 years old are $1. Those who are 5 years old and younger are free. There will be two Draft Horse Grandstand shows at 2pm on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call the Britt Draft Horse Association at (641) 843-4181 and “like” the Britt Draft Horse Show on Facebook.