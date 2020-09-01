Hy-Vee Celebrates National Family Meals Month

Hy-Vee, Inc. celebrates National Family Meals Month this September with resources, solutions and giveaways that will bring families together for mealtime in unique ways in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Created by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI), National Family Meals Month is an industry-inspired movement to raise consumer awareness of the health and societal benefits of sharing frequent family meals. Research shows that children who share regular family meals typically display better grades, improved nutrition, stronger family relationships and higher self-esteem, and they are less likely to use drugs and alcohol.

While it’s often difficult for families to find time to sit down and enjoy a meal together due to busy schedules, this year has proven unique due to COVID-19. Now, more families are cooking and eating meals at home, and Hy-Vee is committed to bringing them together around the dinner table by making mealtime even easier.

Throughout the month, Hy-Vee is providing tools to help families have at least one more meal together each week. Hy-Vee’s support of National Family Meals Month includes the following (additional announcements will be made throughout the month of September as well):