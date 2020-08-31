Wright Board Calls for Meeting on Agribusiness Park

The Wright County Supervisors have called a special session to discuss a pair of issues regarding the Wright County Agribusiness Park. The meeting will take place at 9 am on Wednesday in the Supervisors Room of the Wright County Courthouse in Clarion. The board learned of cost estimates on the installation of fiber optic cable in the business park. As a result, the board must decide on whether to accept the price or search for a more inexpensive fiber optic cable.

The Supervisors have already been briefed on the cost to install gas lines into the business park. Due to procedural rules, the board could not act on authorizing the costs. Now the board has made the adjustment in the agenda and will vote on whether to accept the costs. Those who want to view the meeting can join the meeting by going to https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09. Those who want to participate can call Dial in: (312) 626-6799. The Meeting ID is 465 435 965.