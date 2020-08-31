Winnebago Board to Review Drainage and Roads

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet Tuesday morning to begin looking at drainage issues and secondary roads. The board will first address any actions on current COVID-19 policies in place for county employees and offices. Then the board will turn its attention to Drainage District 11. The main tile in the district is in need of repair and the board will hold a public hearing for residents in the district to voice their opinions and comments. The hearing is slated for 9:05 am. Then the board will consider a second payment for work already done in the district to B&B Farm Drainage.

The board will schedule a public hearing for the Master Matrix for Holland Pork LLC site. This will also give the residents affected by the construction on the site to voice opinions and comment on the issue.

Secondary roads have seen some resurfacing and repairs in the county. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders will address these and any other special projects with the board. The meeting will take place in the Supervisors Room of the Winnebago County Courthouse in Forest City beginning at 9 am.