U.S. Meat Exports to Korea Face New Round of COVID-19 Restrictions

In an effort to contain a recent wave of COVID-19 cases, the government of South Korea has re-imposed heightened social distancing requirements in the Seoul metropolitan area, including restrictions on some food and beverage providers and a suspension of large gatherings.

U. S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom explains that while this situation presents a challenge for U.S. beef in one of its largest international destinations, the reduction in sit-down dining can be partially offset by growth in retail beef purchases and through advancements in takeout and delivery services developed during the pandemic.