Thomas “Tom” Larson, 72, of Leland, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at his home.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Zion Lutheran Church in Rake. Inurnment will be held immediately following the service at West Cemetery in Rake.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Oakcrest Funeral Services, Buffalo Center. The Memorial Service will be live streamed on Oakcrest Funeral Services’ Facebook Page. Social distancing practices will be followed and masks are encouraged.

