Harold Dean Hinderaker

August 31, 2020 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Harold Dean Hinderaker

Harold Dean Hinderaker, 80, passed away at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Forest City Iowa, on August 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.

A small funeral service for Harold will be held outdoors in the Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills on Weds, September 2, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation one hour before.  Pastor Douglas Farrell will officiate. Attendees are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and bring their own lawn chairs.

Schott Funeral Home/Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills in charge of local arrangements.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com

ADVERTISEMENT