Harold Dean Hinderaker, 80, passed away at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Forest City Iowa, on August 30, 2020 due to COVID-19.

A small funeral service for Harold will be held outdoors in the Salem Memorial Cemetery, rural Lake Mills on Weds, September 2, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation one hour before. Pastor Douglas Farrell will officiate. Attendees are encouraged to social distance, wear masks, and bring their own lawn chairs.

Schott Funeral Home/Mittelstadt Chapel in Lake Mills in charge of local arrangements.

www.schottfuneralhomes.com