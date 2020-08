Arlene Karels (Carls) 94, of Lakota, passed away Friday in Buffalo Center.

Private family funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at Oakcrest Funeral Services in Bancroft. There will be no public visitation.

Oakcrest Funeral Services. www.oakcrestfuneralservices.com.