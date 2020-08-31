Ann E. Machacek, 81 of Forest City died peacefully, Sunday, August 30, 2020 at the Hancock County Medical Center in Britt, Iowa.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. James Catholic Cemetery in Forest City with Father Andrew Marr officiating. The family request face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be followed for everyone’s safety. Also bring a lawn chair if you plan on attending services at the cemetery. Graveside services will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s facebook page and website.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa. A face covering and social distancing will be mandated for attending. A rosary service will be held at 4:45 P.M. for those that would like to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

