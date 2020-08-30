Lap The Lake Dog Walk Scheduled

The Humane Society of Wright County is hosting its annual Lap the Lake Dog Walk on Saturday, September 19th. The event begins at 10am at the open picnic shelter at Lake Cornelia. Water and food for the dogs and walkers will be provided. There will be awards handed out at the end of the walk. They will be for Best dog trick, oldest dog, slowest dog, biggest dog, and a few others.

The Humane Society will also have adoptable dogs for future owners to meet and greet. There will be t-shirts commemorating the event and the Humane Society’s 17th year in Wright County for those who sign up prior to September 8th. There is a participation fee of $20 per person. Participants must bring along a duty bag for the dog. Everyone must follow guidelines and wear a mask.

The fundraiser will help to purchase dog and cat food, pay for medical expenses for the adoptable animals, and their general care.

Those who want to participate should call (515) 571-3129 to register or learn more about the event. The rain date has been established as Sunday September 20th at 1 pm.