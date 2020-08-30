Buffalo Center City Council Moves Equipment Purchase into Public Hearing Phase

The Buffalo Center City Council is considering the idea of borrowing a $124,000 for the purchase of a new payloader. The city has read through the resolution to purchase the equipment and will now hold a public hearing on the matter during it’s next council session on September 10th at 7 pm. The residents of Buffalo Center will have the opportunity to voice their opinion on the purchase or the city taking out a loan for the purchase. If there are no objections, the city may go through with the application for the loan and the purchase of the payloader.

The city may also replace a pickup truck in their fleet. Unlike the new payloader, the city will look into purchasing a used truck as a cost savings to the city.