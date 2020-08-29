Wright County Drops Home Health Aid and Skilled Nursing Services

The Wright County Health Department and the Wright County Board of Health have made an unprecedented move in not continue to provide home health aid and skilled nursing services that are covered by the VA, Medicare, Medicaid, or insurance beginning November 1st. Instead, those who are currently receiving these services through the Wright County Health Department will be referred to certified agencies who specialize in in-home treatments in Wright County.

Many area county health departments currently provide these services to patients who are homebound or were sent home by their doctors while still recovering from surgeries or from hospitalization. In many cases, the patient has few options as far as assistance from family members or friends to get around or follow medication procedures.

The Wright County Health Department has opted to hone in on preventing disease, immunizations, health maintenance services, and health promotion.